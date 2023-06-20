Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). Approximately 1,235,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,266,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

