Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.78

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 71291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.