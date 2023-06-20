Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alteryx has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

