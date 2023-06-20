Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $97.60 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

