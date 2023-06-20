Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 12.4% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

