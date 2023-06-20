America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,200 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 834,100 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. 7,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,582. The company has a market cap of $606.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

