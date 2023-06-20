Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: CANF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2023 – Can-Fite BioPharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. Research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

