Analyzing AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) & Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, indicating that its stock price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nano Magic and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08% AZZ -3.70% 12.92% 4.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Magic and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $2.58 million 2.72 -$2.10 million N/A N/A AZZ $1.32 billion 0.75 -$52.97 million ($2.02) -19.69

Nano Magic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AZZ.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

