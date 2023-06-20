Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.4 %

APO stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

