Applied Optoelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 508% compared to the typical volume of 318 call options.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 4,176,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,373. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Articles

