Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 588,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,952. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,661,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,492 shares in the company, valued at $472,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.