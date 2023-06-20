Ark (ARK) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ark has a market cap of $38.93 million and $883,154.38 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002134 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,740,394 coins and its circulating supply is 173,740,274 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.