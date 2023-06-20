Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.