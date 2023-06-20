Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 6,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 6,700 ($85.73) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($57.07) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.74) to GBX 5,500 ($70.38) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.54) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($80.61) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,022.86 ($77.07).

AHT opened at GBX 5,374 ($68.77) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,269 ($41.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($76.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,859.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,040.99. The stock has a market cap of £23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,872.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,404.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

