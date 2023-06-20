Asset Management Resources LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Management Resources LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

