Asset Management Resources LLC Invests $160,000 in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCLX stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Scilex Holding has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

