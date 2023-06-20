Asset Management Resources LLC Sells 346 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Asset Management Resources LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

