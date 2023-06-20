Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.27 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $64.27 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

