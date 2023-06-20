AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 9,662,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,808,754. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

