Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jun 20th, 2023

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACBGet Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.65.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$242.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

