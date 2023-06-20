Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.99

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $585.00 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00018549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018212 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,887.75 or 1.00000421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.86769821 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $26,937,388.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

