Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 99,825 shares worth $21,559,620. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

AXON opened at $202.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

