Bank of America Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $247.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

