Barclays Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $117.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.92.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.69. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.