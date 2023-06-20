Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

BHC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

