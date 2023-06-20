Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 2.3%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €37.28 ($40.52) and last traded at €37.74 ($41.02). 618,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.61 ($41.97).

Several research firms have weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €41.50 ($45.11) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.00 and its 200-day moving average is €38.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

