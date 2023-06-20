Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,163. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $292.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.