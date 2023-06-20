Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

