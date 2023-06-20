Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $109.06 or 0.00390951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $73.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00091140 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,424,888 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

