Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $477,709.73

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $477,709.73 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00102908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030853 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00016772 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

