Bitcoin Price Hits $26,777.49 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $26,777.49 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $519.67 billion and $12.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00398134 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00093139 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018179 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,406,875 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
