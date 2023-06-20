BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $444.24 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $444.24 million and $15.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002561 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,465,662.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

