Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.4 %

BLKB stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

