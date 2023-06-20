BMO Capital Markets Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

