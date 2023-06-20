BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Down 0.5%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.16 and last traded at C$21.16. Approximately 3,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.27.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.42.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.