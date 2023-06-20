Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $868.11 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $702.26 and a 200-day moving average of $630.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.