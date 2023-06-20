Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$17.29

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8492201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.