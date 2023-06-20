Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Down 2.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.37 and last traded at C$25.78. Approximately 48,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 61,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.48.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.62.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

