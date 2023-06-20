Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,658 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

