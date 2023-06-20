Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 352 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 152,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.