Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 1.7 %

EFX stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,421. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

