Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. 412,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,167. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

