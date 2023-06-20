Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 299 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 76,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 601,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,676. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

