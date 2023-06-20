Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 329 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.63. 144,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,602. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $301.90 and a twelve month high of $411.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.