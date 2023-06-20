Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.15. 703,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.1301461 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
