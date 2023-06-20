Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$183.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

CNI stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

