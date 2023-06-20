Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.61. 1,215,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.39.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.