Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000. Paychex makes up about 1.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.23. 468,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

