Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 6,475 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $450.86. The stock had a trading volume of 956,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $290.31 and a 12-month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

