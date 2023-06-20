Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

CRBU stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 385,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

